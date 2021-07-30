Friday briefing: 4 wounded in Davenport shooting, western wildfires affecting Q-C air quality, and renters details landlord neglect

Temps will be noticeably cooler today with a chance of rain. The down side is that it will be hazy, thanks to those wildfires out west.
Here are the weather details.
A National Weather Service Air Quality Alert is in effect until 4 p.m. today as northerly winds behind a cold front is bringing smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa. Heavy smoke will remain across much of the state today. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels will begin to improve around noon today. By mid-afternoon, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.
Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.
Look for widespread haze today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.
Tonight there is a slight chance of showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. with widespread haze before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Trending stories
Updated: Standoff overnight in Davenport on West 4th Street
Update: Four wounded in Davenport shooting
Rock Island County has spent more than $200,000 on efforts to raze old courthouse as demolition remains stalled
'They're not living like this. So why should we?': Davenport renters detail years of landlord neglect
Slow down or pay up: In just over four months, nearly 40,000 speeders caught on LeClaire cameras
Today's top news headlines
Rock Island County has spent more than $200,000 on efforts to raze old courthouse as demolition remains stalled
Efforts to demolish the old Rock Island County courthouse remain stalled as the county works to complete a lengthy regulatory process required by the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
Rock Island-Milan schools will require masks for all elementary students. Masks at the junior highs and high school would be strongly recommended, but not required.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Four people — three adults and one juvenile — were seriously wounded in a rolling shooting Thursday in the area of West Locust and Pacific streets, Davenport Police said.
One of the nine men arrested in November after being caught in a federal online sting operation to catch people trying to engage in sex with minors has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a residence.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The Raccoon Motel will open July 30 with a performance from Chicago-based pop artist Claud.
I write this column every four years without apology, and I'll continue to do so until America starts celebrating the greatest sport in the world.
Today's top sports headlines
Pleasant Valley won its first state tournament game in 41 years Thursday with a 5-1 triumph over Ottumwa in Iowa City.
After a one-year absence, Iowa's annual Kids Day at Kinnick returns next month. The Hawkeyes will host the open practice on Aug. 14.
"I committed to Illinois, I played for my home state, and now I'm rewarded with playing for my home city."
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.