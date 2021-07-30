 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: 4 wounded in Davenport shooting, western wildfires affecting Q-C air quality, and renters details landlord neglect
Temps will be noticeably cooler today with a chance of rain. The down side is that it will be hazy, thanks to those wildfires out west.

Here are the weather details.

A National Weather Service Air Quality Alert is in effect until 4 p.m. today as northerly winds behind a cold front is bringing smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada into Iowa. Heavy smoke will remain across much of the state today. During this time, fine particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine particle levels will begin to improve around noon today. By mid-afternoon, air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.

Sensitive groups include the elderly, those with respiratory or heart disease and children. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that individuals in these sensitive groups limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air quality conditions improve.

Look for widespread haze today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Tonight there is a slight chance of showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. with widespread haze before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Davenport firefighter paramedics help a man who had been shot Thursday night. Police said that a feud between the occupants of two vehicles escalated into gunfire. Four people were wounded in the incident. 

Paramedics prepare a wounded man for transport to the hospital. The man was found in the 1700 block of Pacific Street near the vehicle in which he had been riding and that had been shot at along West Locust Street. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about available help for people who are struggling to afford housing in Illinois.

