Friday briefing: 18 feet crest for Mississippi, another COVID-19 death in Q-C, and a fond farewell to beloved Scout volunteer

We're looking at sunny skies today, but more rain, and dare we say it — snow — is in the forecast for the weekend.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday rain is likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
There's an 80% chance of precipitation Saturday night with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 47 degrees.
For Sunday the chance of rain is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 54 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday night we will see an 80% chance of rain and snow. Skies will be blustery with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is forecast to reach major flood stage of 18 feet early Saturday and hold there through the day before beginning a slow fall.
The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.8 feet and slowly rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 18 feet Saturday morning, then begin falling.
At 18 feet water affects sections of River Drive in downtown Davenport from Gaines to 4th streets. Water affects 2nd Street at Iowa Street. Most of LeClaire Park is under water. Water affects Credit Island.
Honoring Ben Rogers as best as they could
Flags, 50 in all, representing troops and packs from across the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, waved proudly, battling the 30-mile-an-hour winds. A dozen scouting adults, hearts aching over the loss of a dear friend, guided the constant stream of cars, trucks and SUVs to the back and then to the front of Moline's Rafferty Funeral Home.
They came Thursday to honor Ben Rogers, a kind-hearted man who loved and treasured family, lived his faith and believed scouting was a perfect avenue to a well-rounded life. Rogers died Tuesday at age 67, a victim of complications brought on by the coronavirus.
For four-plus decades, Rogers shared his quick wit and unique ability to better the lives of young people through scouting. His food, many will tell you, was legendary, but his ability to read and understand a situation was far better than his mouth-watering chili.
The impact the man, who never refused to help and saw potential in everyone, will not be forgotten. Read more.
• Illinois restaurant and hotel get $14 million in grants from state, with one-third outside Chicagoland
A second man has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 5 armed robbery of the Verizon Wireless store at 1800 N. Division St.
After winning the Iowa Blues Challenge in 2017 and 2019, the Avey Grouws Band has added another accomplishment to its list of accolades: its first full-length album, “The Devil May Care,” recently debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Blues Chart, and climbed to No. 10 in its second week.
As he has accumulated more postseason awards than any player in Iowa basketball history, both in terms of quantity and quality, the question has loomed larger and larger.