You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: 18 feet crest for Mississippi, another COVID-19 death in Q-C, and a fond farewell to beloved Scout volunteer
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: 18 feet crest for Mississippi, another COVID-19 death in Q-C, and a fond farewell to beloved Scout volunteer

040720-flood-features-gk-074

Flood waters in the 4400 block of River drive along the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

We're looking at sunny skies today, but more rain, and dare we say it — snow — is in the forecast for the weekend.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 39 degrees.

Saturday rain is likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

There's an 80% chance of precipitation Saturday night with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The low will be around 47 degrees.

NWS: Snow

For Sunday the chance of rain is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 54 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.

Sunday night we will see an 80% chance of rain and snow. Skies will be blustery with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the Mississippi was at 17.8 feet and slowly rising.  Flood stage is 15 feet.  Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to 18 feet Saturday morning, then begin falling.

At 18 feet water affects sections of River Drive in downtown Davenport from Gaines to 4th streets. Water affects 2nd Street at Iowa Street. Most of LeClaire Park is under water. Water affects Credit Island.

NWS: Crests

• Area river levels

Trending headlines

Honoring Ben Rogers as best as they could

Ben Rogers

Flags, 50 in all, representing troops and packs from across the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, waved proudly, battling the 30-mile-an-hour winds. A dozen scouting adults, hearts aching over the loss of a dear friend, guided the constant stream of cars, trucks and SUVs to the back and then to the front of Moline's Rafferty Funeral Home.

They came Thursday to honor Ben Rogers, a kind-hearted man who loved and treasured family, lived his faith and believed scouting was a perfect avenue to a well-rounded life. Rogers died Tuesday at age 67, a victim of complications brought on by the coronavirus.

For four-plus decades, Rogers shared his quick wit and unique ability to better the lives of young people through scouting. His food, many will tell you, was legendary, but his ability to read and understand a situation was far better than his mouth-watering chili.

The impact the man, who never refused to help and saw potential in everyone, will not be forgotten.  Read more.

Photos: A drive-thru reception held for Ben Rogers

+11 
+11 
040920-Marxcol-01.JPG
+11 
+11 
040920-Marxcol-02.JPG
+11 
+11 
040920-Marxcol-03.JPG
+11 
+11 
040920-Marxcol-04.JPG
+11 
+11 
040920-Marxcol-05.JPG

Today's coronavirus headlines

Coronavirus logo

• Rock Island County reports third COVID-19 death

• Groups criticize Reynolds for declaring ‘Day of Prayer’

• John Deere to make more than 225,000 protective face shields in Moline

• Quad-City hospitals say they're ready for a surge of COVID-19 patients later this month

• Donation helps Rock Island County deputies save lives

• Iowa beginning to see COVID-19 curve flatten

• Death toll rises as Quad-City leaders urge people to stay home, including Easter

• Illinois restaurant and hotel get $14 million in grants from state, with one-third outside Chicagoland

• Iowa governor wants focus on individual, not state, response

• Face coverings now required of all visitors to Rock Island County Justice Center

• The Avey Grouws Band: Local group hits Billboard chart and keeps positive despite COVID-19

• Quad City unemployment numbers soar

• Bettendorf mayor: 'We continue to need additional PPE'

• Foundations help seniors during COVID-19 crisis

Today's top news headlines

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo galleries:

Photos: Rock Island schools providing meal kits to families

+21 
+21 
040920-qc-meals-pick-up-006
+21 
+21 
040920-qc-meals-pick-up-079
+21 
+21 
040920-qc-meals-pick-up-065
+21 
+21 
040920-qc-meals-pick-up-021
+21 
+21 
040920-qc-meals-pick-up-024

Photos: Pleasant Valley schools distribute Chromebooks

+5 
+5 
040920-pv-distribution-011
+5 
+5 
040920-pv-distribution-014
+5 
+5 
040920-pv-distribution-019
+5 
+5 
040920-pv-distribution-012
+5 
+5 
040920-pv-distribution-003

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago this week