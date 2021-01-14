Freezing rain moving northeast this morning

Related to this story
A Rock Island man is accused by Bettendorf police of engaging in "combat" over the weekend in a Bettendorf bar.
Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday mourned the deaths of two members of the school district and reflected on last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Last week, Millage said President Donald Trump should be impeached after attendees of the president's "Save America" rally forced their way into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The one-two punch of low supply and high demand is wreaking havoc on some local furniture and appliance stores.
Moline brings in private contractors to speed snow removal services, but one alderman says reduced city staffing is the real problem
Moline officials are determined to provide better snow removal services for residents after some neighborhoods weren't cleared in a timely manner following last week's snowstorm.
A former Davenport teacher accused of sexually abusing a child in 2019 made his first appearance Monday in Scott County Court.
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
Friday briefing: Bustos describes mob action in Washington, East Moline apartment fire, 2 Q-C men face heroin charges
Clouds will be a weekend guest, with cloudy skies today and mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
Wednesday briefing: Snow around the corner, MMA legend fired from TV job for being at capitol riot, and vaccine update
We're looking at temperatures reaching into the low 40s today before a cold front moving through the Quad-Cities brings snow and a wintry mix.