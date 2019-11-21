The public is invited to a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock island.
Dine-in meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Carryout meals will be available from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the center. The center also will deliver meals to senior residential facilities and other locations on Saturday.
All meals will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, tossed salad, green beans, cranberry sauce and a dessert.