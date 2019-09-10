A free seminar for new and expecting mothers is being offered by Hammond-Henry Hospital and the Geneseo Park Distinct.
Parents and caregivers are invited to the presentation which will focus on the importance of “tummy time” in the overall development of baby’s movement, vision, hand play, and sensory exploration in addition to presenting the “why” and “how” of making “tummy time” successful for the infant.
The program is intended for expectant parents, parents of children 0-5 years, or caregivers of young children.
The program, “The Importance of Tummy Time,” is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 in the Dedrick Room at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St. Pre-registration is recommended. Fore more information, visit www.geneseoparkdistrict.org or call 309-944-5695. Free babysitting, for children six months and older, is offered for those attending the seminar.
Janelle Trapkus, Pediatric Physical Therapist and Early Intervention Specialist from Hammond-Henry Hospital, is the speaker.