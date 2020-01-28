You are the owner of this article.
Free kippot will be distributed at interfaith service at St. Paul, Davenport
A brief interfaith service will include the distribution of free kippot (brimless caps) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport.

Among the features will be singing, and speakers Rabbi Linda Bertenthal (Temple Emanuel, Davenport), the Rev. Peter Pettit (St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport), the Rev. Rogers Kirk (Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport), and Dr. Lisa Killinger (Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, Bettendorf).

“We Are US!” is a unity campaign of One Human Family QCA designed to help people stand up to bigotry and hate. Kippah Day encourages the public to wear a Kippah (brimless cap) Friday, Jan. 31, to show unity with people of the Jewish faith.

The public is welcome to attend a Shabbat Service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.

Steve Pressly of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home donated 500 kippot for the event.

Kippah Day is the first in a series of events planned by One Human Family QCA, an organization that promotes diversity and inclusion in the Quad-Cities, as part of the “We are US!” campaign. The first wave of the campaign is focused on religious freedom, and several events are being planned to celebrate religious diversity in the Quad-Cities. The second wave will focus on racism, and the third wave on LGBTQ and sexual equality.

