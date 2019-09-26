The stars of “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” will host a free improvisational workshop for area young adults from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
Created as a mix between the popular show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and the Tony Awards, the improvisational theater troupe has an exciting, interactive dynamic that allows participants to contribute and ensures that no two performances are exactly the same, according to a library release.
“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” is the only unscripted theatrical awards show, according to broadwaysnexthitmusical.com. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter.
You have free articles remaining.
The audience votes for its favorite song and watches as the cast turns it into a full-blown improvised musical. Teens who participate at the Bettendorf workshop will learn first-hand how improv is accomplished from experienced cast members.
The Friends of the Bettendorf Library made the event possible. Registration is required and can be made in person, by calling 563-344-4178 or at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/3136421.