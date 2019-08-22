BETTENDORF -- Veteran Q-C performers Sheryl Hassell-Bennett and Tony Hoeppner will perform a free program Monday at the Bettendorf Public Library on Jewish rock and pop from the 1950s through the '70s.
Since the 1950s, Jewish singers and songwriters have been instrumental in the rock and pop music scene. "Hound Dog" (by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller), "Save the Last Dance for Me" (by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman), and "Chapel of Love" (by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich and Phil Spector) are examples of songs all written by Jewish songwriters.
At 7 p.m. Monday, you can hear music from the Jewish artists Bob Dylan, Neil Sedaka, Billy Joel, Simon and Garfunkel, Burt Bacharach, Carole King and more.
Tony Hoeppner, 71, has been playing music since he was 16 years old. He currently is performing with several local music groups, including The Whoozdads and Tony Hoeppner & Friends. In addition to performing, he also teaches guitar.
Sheryl Hassell-Bennett is a graduate of Bradley University with a degree in music education. She is currently the cantorial soloist at Temple Emanuel in Davenport, and music teacher in the Temple religious school. For the past several years, the two musicians have partnered by performing at multiple nursing homes throughout the Quad-Cities.