Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at Moline's TaxSlayer in June

“Many R&B groups had used falsetto as part of their background harmonies,” Valli said, “but we were different because we put the falsetto out front and made it the lead.”

Gaudio collaborated with Crewe, and the duo quickly composed two more No 1 hits for the Seasons: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.” They went on to become one of the most successful songwriting teams in pop-music history, the bio said.

In 1964, the group released one smash after another: “Dawn (Go Away),” “Ronnie,” “Rag Doll,” “Save It For Me,” “Big Man in Town” and, in early 1965, “Bye Bye Baby (Baby, Goodbye).”

Thanks to the global success of the Tony-winning jukebox musical "Jersey Boys," which chronicles the life and times of Valli and his group, their classic songs are hits again. The 2005 show became the 12th-longest-running in Broadway history, closing in January 2017 after 4,642 performances.

National tours of "Jersey Boys" played Davenport's Adler Theatre in 2015 (for eight performances) and once last month. The show had a nine-year engagement at Paris Las Vegas, which concluded in 2016. The movie based on the musical, directed by Clint Eastwood, was released in 2014.