Ron Stradt, a former Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney, has announced his candidacy for Rock Island County state’s attorney on the Democratic ticket.
Stradt will be battling Dora Villarreal, Herb Schultz and Assistant State’s Attorney Calvin Dane in the Democratic primary.
Rock Island attorneys Kathleen Bailey and Eric Reyes have announced to run on the Republican ticket.
Early primary voting begins Feb. 6 at the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office. The primary election is March 17.
Stradt is a former Marine who currently serves as an attorney for the Illinois Education Association.
As state’s attorney, Stradt said he will be “a fair-minded, unbiased prosecutor who will to seek the truth and justice.”
“I will develop a collaborative relationship among all the stakeholders in our community and serve with integrity to earn the highest level of trust with Rock Island County citizens,” Stradt said.
“I aim to get juvenile offenders on a path to success, rid our community of drugs, drunks and distracted drivers, safeguard the children of our community, protect parenting time, and create a safe environment for victims of violent crimes to report the crimes perpetrated upon them,” he said.
Stradt grew up in Moline and graduated from Moline High School. He enlisted in the Marines and served five years and was honorably discharged in 1988.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in policy economics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and a juris doctor from Northern Illinois University.
He served as an assistant Rock Island County state’s attorney from 1997 to 1999, and has been an attorney in Illinois for more than 20 years. He is a union attorney admitted to practice in the U.S. District Courts and Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
“I intend on ensuring that citizens have a voice and all department heads and the county board receive the best possible legal advice from a fiscally prudent economic policy perspective,” Stradt said.