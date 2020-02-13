Four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell to play Rust Belt in East Moline

Perfection is hard to attain, but Jason Isbell has made it, at least when it comes to Grammy Awards.

The 41-year-old Alabama native — who will bring his band The 400 Unit to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, on June 20 — is four out of four at the Grammys. He won twice in the categories Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song both in 2017 and 2015.

Isbell is going back on tour to promote his newest album, “Reunions” (recorded with the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb), out on May 15. “He is widely acclaimed as one of our best songwriters and possesses a devoted audience who have pushed his last two albums to the tops of the charts,” according to a tour release.

“Success is a very nice problem to have but I think ‘how do I get through it and not lose what made me good in the first place?’” Isbell said in the release. “A lot of these songs and the overall concept of this album is how do I progress as an artist and a human being and still keep that same hunger that I had when I wasn’t quite so far along in either respect.”

