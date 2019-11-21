DAVENPORT — Four Quad-City television stations are among nearly 1,000 nationwide that have transitioned or will transition to new frequencies in phases through July 2020. It affects viewers who watch over-the-air TV with an antenna. They will need to rescan their TVs to continue receiving these local channels.
The reason why stations are changing frequencies is to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services, according to an FCC release. Nationwide, millions of U.S. households watch national network and local TV programming using an over-the-air antenna.
The local stations scheduled to change frequencies by Jan. 17, 2020, are WQAD-TV (ABC Channel 8), KGCW-TV (CW 26), KLJB-TV (FOX 18) and KWQC-TV (NBC 6).
The FCC has provided a variety of online materials to help inform consumers and the press about the rescan process. By visiting fcc.gov/TVrescan, you will find an instructional video by the FCC showing viewers how to rescan a TV, press resources, consumer toolkit, transition schedule, FAQs and an interactive map where you can enter your address to see which TV stations are changing frequencies in your area.
“Viewers who watch television with an antenna may have noticed that some of their local TV stations have announced that they will be moving — and in some cases have already moved — to new frequencies,” Jean Kiddoo, chair of the Incentive Auction Task Force at the FCC, said in the release.
“While the channel numbers on the TV are not changing, viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna will need to rescan their televisions to continue receiving those channels. The rescan process is the same as when viewers first connected their TV to the antenna, and the FCC has resources to help viewers who may need assistance.”
For further assistance, TV viewers can visit fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the consumer help line at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6.