Four Fennec Foxes born at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY — Four Fennec Foxes, native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa, have been born at Niabi Zoo.

The foxes are active hunters of small mammals and reptiles. Fennec Foxes are the smallest of all fox species, known for their unusually large ears that serve to locate prey underground and dissipate heat from their bodies in the harsh desert environment.

This is the first time Fennec Foxes, a favorite among zoo visitors, have been bred at Niabi.

The four kits were born Jan. 8 to a 3-year-old male, Jelani, and 9-year-old female, Pika.

Both mom and dad have proven to be excellent parents and keep a close watchful eye over their new family, Lee Jackson, zoo director, said in a news release.

These four new foxes (all boys), are an important addition to the breeding population in North America and are managed through a population- management plan, currently made up of only 137 individuals, Jackson said.

