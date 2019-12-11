Former WQPT manager retires as $2.4M capital campaign goes public

MOLINE – After more than six years, Mary Pruess is retiring from her leadership role at WQPT, the Quad-Cities' PBS station.
A former president and general manager of WNIT, the PBS affiliate in South Bend/Elkhart, Ind., Pruess in April 2013 was named general manager of WQPT at Western Illinois University.
During her tenure, WQPT moved offices, restructured master control and programming, and continued with a focus on creating more local television programming, aired along with PBS programming, according to a station release Wednesday. “We are creating a new way of being a public broadcasting station,” Pruess said.
A year ago, she retired as WQPT’s chief, but continued on with the station as director of capital projects and planning. With the leadership phase of a new signal-improvement capital project (called “Aspire Higher”) completed, Pruess has officially retired from public broadcasting, the station release said.
To date, 86% of the $2.4-million campaign has been raised, and the public phase of “Aspire Higher” will launch on Jan. 9, 2020, as WQPT plans an “unprecedented investment in new technology, critical upgrades and infrastructure improvement,” the release said.
A new higher antenna will strengthen the signal and improve reception throughout the WQPT viewing area.
“In the 36 years that WQPT has been on the air, this is only the second time we have had a capital campaign. The first was when WQPT was first conceived, and now with new technology coming it is time to make this investment to continue and better serve our community,” Pruess said.
Since January 2019, Dawn Schmitt, WQPT business manager, and Terry Wilson, WQPT director of development, have been serving as co-interim general managers of the station, said Joe Rives, senior vice president for strategic planning and initiatives for Western Illinois University. WQPT is a public media service of WIU.
In 2013, Pruess was hired to replace Rick Best, who retired as WQPT GM in June 2012. She was head of WNIT in Indiana from 2002 to 2012. She was chief content officer and general manager from 2001-2002, and vice president and station manager from 1993-2001 for WHRO in Norfolk, Va.
Pruess also has been CEO of the Public Television Programmers' Association (1991-1993); a consultant (1988-present); program manager of KUHT-TV in Houston, Tex. (1988-1991); in numerous managerial positions at KAET-TV in Phoenix, Ariz. (1977-1988), and has also held director and manager positions at KICR Radio at the University of Iowa.