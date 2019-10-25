DAVENPORT — Former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung is bringing his "The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour" to the Event Center stage at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Tickets ($27-$60 plus applicable taxes and fees) go on sale this Friday, Oct. 25, available at rhythmcitycasino.com, 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.
DeYoung, a 72-year-old Chicago native, is a founding member of the classic rock band Styx and the lead singer and songwriter on seven of the band's eight Top Ten hits (including "Lady," "Come Sail Away," "Babe," "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Best of Times" and "Mr. Roboto"). They parted ways for the last time in 1999.
In 1977, history was made upon the release of "The Grand Illusion" album, which includes the title cut, "Come Sail Away" and "Fooling Yourself." The new tour celebrates that history by performing the record in its entirety, plus all eight Top Ten hits, according to a tour release.
Within Styx, DeYoung acted as lead vocalist, keyboardist, accordion player, producer, and songwriter. He brought his solo act to the TaxSlayer Center in Moline in 2004, where the re-grouped Styx came to perform (without DeYoung) on bills with REO Speedwagon in 2005, April 2013 and March 2018. Styx also played the Mississippi Valley Fair in 2015.
For more information, visit dennisdeyoung.com.