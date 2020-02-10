Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack has won $150,000 playing Powerball. 

Vilsack claimed the prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery's headquarters in Clive, according to a news release. 

He won the money during the Jan. 22 drawing when the jackpot was $347 million. But, according to the Iowa Lottery, it took a while for him to realize he had won. 

“I forgot about the ticket,” Vilsack said in a news release. “Then I woke up 10 days later on a Saturday morning and I said, ‘Oh, geez, I wonder how I did?’”

Vilsack was the governor of Iowa from 1999 to 2007. He also served as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under former President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. 

Tom Vilsack

Tom Vilsack speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C..

 AP FILE PHOTO
