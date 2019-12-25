Former Davenport surgeon fined, receives probation

The Iowa Board of Medicine disciplined a former Davenport cosmetic surgeon, obstetrician and gynecologist has been fined, temporarily banned and placed on five years probation for professional incompetency and a wide range of other allegations.

LeRoy L. Yates, Jr., M.D., a 64-year-old Iowa-licensed obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced cosmetic surgery in Davenport, was the subject of a two-year Iowa Board of Medicine investigation that concluded with a "Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Decision and Order" issued by the Board on Dec. 12, 2019.

The Board concluded Yates exhibited professional incompetency and practice harmful or detrimental to the public. The Board also determined Yates engaged in unprofessional conduct, inappropriate prescribing and improper management of patient medical records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Board issued Yates a citation and warning that included a $5,000 civil penalty. He was ordered to complete a Board-approved medical record-keeping course.

According to the Board, Yates is prohibited from " ... engaging in any aspect of the practice of cosmetic surgery until and unless he completes a Board-approved training program that fully addresses and remediates the deficiencies in his level of knowledge and skill ..." and is given a clinical competency evaluation.