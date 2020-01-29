Former Davenport Mayor Klipsch takes job with American Cruise Lines

Less than a month after he stepped down as Davenport mayor, Frank J. Klipsch has joined American Cruise Lines as its new director of city partnerships and special projects on the Mississippi River.
Klipsch, 70, who served two terms as mayor, “brings his expertise to American Cruise Lines as the Line continues rapidly expanding along the Mississippi River,” the company said in a release on Wednesday, noting American is now the largest U.S. cruise line, with 13 small ships sailing the Mississippi and across the country.
“Throughout his career, Mayor Klipsch has been a strategic leader with a clear and deep concern for the community,” Charles B. Robertson, vice president of American Cruise Lines, said in the release. “We were introduced through his accomplishments with the MRCTI, and we look forward to all that he can contribute to our growth on the Mississippi River.”
Klipsch is former co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), a partnership of more than 100 mayors from municipalities along the river, from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Before his time as mayor, he was president/CEO of the Scott County Family YMCA for 25 years (working for the Y 40 years total), and worked in communities throughout the country during his Y career. Klipsch also is an adjunct professor of leadership studies at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
“American Cruise Lines has enjoyed long partnerships with communities along the Mississippi, and Mr. Klipsch will continue to develop and enhance the Line’s strong relationships with the people and communities throughout the region,” Robertson said.
Klipsch could not be reached Wednesday for comment on the new position.
American will dock at Davenport’s River Heritage Park as soon as April 1. In early December, Viking River Cruises, the world’s largest river cruise company, struck a deal to dock at the same park as early as 2022.
American Cruise Lines already docks at Oneida Landing but will transition to River Heritage Park over the coming months.
Per a 20-year agreement approved by the Davenport City Council, American will have first priority to a riverfront parcel along the Great Lawn, in the park’s northeast half. Through December 2021, or until Viking docks, American will also have access to a parcel along the riverfront between Treaty Plaza and the Rotary Gazebo.
American also agreed to contribute up to $30,000 for the cost of docking improvements and will pay rent of $1 per passenger.
The city also will lease docking space to Viking for 20 years. In exchange, Viking will pay the city $1 per passenger, as well as up to $25,000 for agreed-upon site enhancements, according to the deal approved in early December by the City Council. The term is for 20 years with two 10-year extensions.
“It will bring people from around the country and around the world to stop in our community,” then-Mayor Klipsch said of the Viking agreement. The Davenport deal signaled efforts by the Switzerland-based company to expand along the Mississippi.
Elected in 2015, Klipsch stepped down at the end of December after four years as mayor, succeeded this month by former alderman Mike Matson.
American's ships accommodate 100-200 passengers, and are built, crewed, and registered in the U.S.