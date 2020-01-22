For 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, new exhibits to open in Davenport

On Nov. 30, 1918, women in Germany gained the right to vote, but it was restricted during the reign of Nazis from 1933 to 1945. The U.S. House passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on May, 21, 1919, giving women the vote, and the Senate adopted it June 4, 1919.

According to the Library of Congress, 25 countries introduced female suffrage between 1902 and 1920, with New Zealand introducing it as early as 1893.

Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan were the first states to ratify the 19th Amendment, which happened on June 10, 1919; Iowa was the 10th on July 2; and Tennessee was the 36th, securing its adoption nationally, on Aug. 18, 1920.

To commemorate the centennial, an original Putnam Museum exhibit will show how household inventions ranging from the toaster to the washing machine created more time for local women to organize in the fight for women's suffrage.