For first time, two Quad-Cities women will compete for Miss America at same time

Beverly also runs a student postcard project, includethearts.com. It promotes the value of art education while allowing students to remind government leaders remain committed to that value.

Thousands of blank postcards have been sent to schools across Illinois, and students create their own masterpieces on them and add notes about why the arts are important. The cards will be collected and presented to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker next spring.

In September, Beverly gave $1,000 for art education supplies donated by Blick Art Materials to Heyworth High School south of Bloomington, where a student or students had created exceptional postcards. Her goal is to make the classroom art award an annual event.

A main goal of her reign as Miss Illinois is to work toward placing at least one fine-arts teacher in every school, and for every high school to require at least one arts credit to graduate. “Currently, over 80% of Illinois schools do not require students to take a single course in the arts in order to graduate. That’s insane,” Beverly said.

She added that lower socio-economic students who attend schools without any art program are five times less likely to graduate from high school than kids who have access to art education.