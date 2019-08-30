DAVENPORT — A new hard-rock station debuted Friday at 93.5 FM in the Quad-Cities, replacing the former ESPN format on the dial.
I-Rock 93.5 will play bands like Godsmack, Slipknot, Tool, Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, and more — with a mix of '90s classics from Nirvana and Alice In Chains to new bands such as Volbeat and Ghost, "this station may make you start violently air-drumming on your steering wheel," the station said on https://irock935.com.
"I'm thrilled that we are going to be able to bring this new hard-rock station to the Quad-Cities," Ryan McCredden, the station's operations manager, said on the site. "Finally, rockers will be able to listen to all their favorite bands and songs from a local station."
I-Rock 93.5 is part of the Townsquare Media Quad-Cities group of stations that include 97X (home of Dwyer and Michaels), B100, KIIK 104.9 and the former ESPN 93.5. The sports programs that were previously heard on the 93.5 signal, including the only local sports show in the Quad-Cities, will now be on the AM airwaves at 1170 AM. That will include Cubs games.