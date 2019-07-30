Registration is now open for the 10th annual Floatzilla, a kayak and canoe event Saturday, Aug. 17. The event begins at various launch points on the Mississippi River and ends at Lake Potter, Sunset Marina, Rock Island.
Food, music, competitions and games also will be at Lake Potter.
The event, sponsored by River Action Inc., has a perennial goal to break the world record for the largest number of kayaks and canoes gathered in one place as determined by a photo. The photo will be taken at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter. The record is 3,150.
Registrations were at the highest number ever last year, and River Action staffers say they think the record can be crushed if everyone brings one friend along this year.
To register, go to riveraction.org/floatzilla. An early bird registration fee of $15 will be in effect through Wednesday, July 31. After that, a $30 registration fee will be in effect through 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Packets may be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.
An evening paddle led by the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group will leave from the Bass Street YMCA at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
The latest registration fee of $35 will be available at packet pickup on Aug. 16 and on the day of the event at any of the launch sites and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Park.
If you need a boat, outfitters will bring boats to launch sites, and paddlers can rent from those listed on the website.
Buses will return paddlers back to each launch site at 3 p.m.
Twenty-five safety boats will assist paddlers. The river will be closed to commercial barge traffic during Floatzilla.
New this year is a launch site at Lindsay Park Yacht Club, at the foot of Mound Street, Davenport. This also will be the site for free tent camping, since Credit Island is undergoing restoration. Reserve online at riveraction.org/floatzilla.
Launch sites
Following is a list of the launch sites. Volunteers are needed to help people with parking and boat unloading and launching at the sites at the following times:
• Leach Park, Bettendorf (lock only), 8-10 a.m.
• Bass Street YMCA (portage only), 8-10 a.m.
• Lindsay Park Yacht Club (lock only), 9-10:30 a.m.
• Marquette Street, 9-11:30 a.m.
• Lake Potter, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.