A Moline suspect who fled police then tried to flag down a passing car got his ride ... to Rock Island County Jail.
At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, a Moline detective saw a suspicious subject near 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue, Moline. The man, identified as Joshua Ross, 39, of Moline, fled from the detective first on a bicycle then on foot northbound through the neighborhood toward River Drive.
Ross then ran eastbound on River Drive, and flagged down a passing motorist to try to escape.
'"The passing motorist is our very own Captain Brian Johnson, who happened to be driving an unmarked police vehicle and was driving to the area to assist in the foot pursuit," said Detective Mike Griffin.
Ross flagged down Johnson, who pulled over. "When Mr. Ross saw it was a police officer, he tried to run again. He didn't make it very far," Griffin said.
Johnson was able to arrest Ross, who now faces a charge of resisting a police officer, without further incident. Ross also faces revocation of his probation from earlier incidents.