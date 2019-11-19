{{featured_button_text}}
Sherrard High School band director David Grayson, third from left, poses for a photo with the five members of the band who will be marching in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York City. Pictured from left are Kamryn Linskey, Evan Gagliardo, Brett Pope, Jared Hood and Steven Shaw.

 SUBMITTED

Five Sherrard High School students will be representing the school in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

They will be marching with The Macy's Great American Marching Band broadcast on national television on NBC.

Last year, with the help of Sherrard band director David Grayson, now senior Jared Hood opened the door of opportunity when he auditioned and was chosen for the special marching band. His experience lead to more interest.

The five students are: senior Jared Hood on tenor saxophone; junior Evan Gagliardo on alto saxophone; sophomore Steven Shaw on clarinet; senior Kamryn Linskey on trumpet; and senior Brett Pope on trumpet.

The Macy's Great American Marching Band is made up select high school student from all 50 states.

“I’m very impressed and proud of these kids,” said Grayson.

The Band will perform for over 3 million spectators attending the parade, and more than 50 million TV viewers watching the broadcast live on NBC. According to the band's website: www.musfestivals.com/Programs/Great-American-Marching-Band

The group will fly to New York Saturday, Nov. 23, to begin their nightly rehearsal schedule.

The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a rebroadcast at 1 p.m.

It can be live streamed at www.nbc.com/live and on the NBC app.

