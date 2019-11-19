They will be marching with The Macy's Great American Marching Band broadcast on national television on NBC.
Last year, with the help of Sherrard band director David Grayson, now senior Jared Hood opened the door of opportunity when he auditioned and was chosen for the special marching band. His experience lead to more interest.
The five students are: senior Jared Hood on tenor saxophone; junior Evan Gagliardo on alto saxophone; sophomore Steven Shaw on clarinet; senior Kamryn Linskey on trumpet; and senior Brett Pope on trumpet.
The Macy's Great American Marching Band is made up select high school student from all 50 states.
“I’m very impressed and proud of these kids,” said Grayson.
The group will fly to New York Saturday, Nov. 23, to begin their nightly rehearsal schedule.
The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a rebroadcast at 1 p.m.
Sherrard High School's marching band performs its show, Purple Floyd, during the 2019 Showcase of Bands on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Rock Island High School.
David Grayson is the director of the 50-member band, and Jared Hood and Evan Gagliardo serve as drum majors.
This is one of 10 photo galleries from the event, with the final three coming Monday, Oct. 14 (Rock Island), and Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Galva and Davenport Assumption).
Jon Gremmels/jgremmels@qconline.com
