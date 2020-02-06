Five ICE raid detainees who appeared in Davenport have all been deported

It's been nearly two years since 32 men were arrested by agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement while at work in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and the hardships and waiting continue.
Tammy Shull, chairperson of IowaWINS, a refugee/immigrant support group based in Mount Pleasant, will bring the updated stories of those arrested and their families to Davenport on Saturday, Feb. 8.
She will be one of several speakers during a free symposium titled "Immigrants and Trafficking Among Us" from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Urban Campus of Scott Community College, 101 W. 3rd St. It is sponsored by One Human Family Quad-Cities.
Of the 32 arrested on May 9, 2018, while working at a concrete plant, five made appearances in Davenport's U.S. District Court because the charges against them were criminal not simply civil. Generally, that was because they had previous immigration-related offenses.
During their hearings, the courtrooms were packed with about 35 people from the Quad-Cities, including clergy, who attended to show support for immigrants and to indicate to the counts that citizens were watching how the cases are handled.
All five of those who appeared in Davenport have been deported to their home countries including Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, Shull said.
Except for one, the men's families have remained in Mount Pleasant where they are having a difficult time not only because they miss their loved ones but because those men were their breadwinners, she said.
Of 24 men released on bond pending immigration hearings, most — but not all — have received work permits so they are back supporting their families, even at Midwest Precast Concrete where they were arrested, Shull said.
When their immigration hearings will be held is unknown, she said. The first was scheduled for February 2019 but was postponed because of the government shutdown. The retirement of a judge who presides over such hearings also threw a delay into the system, she said.
None of the hearings have been rescheduled. "They are just in a long wait," Shull said.
Three other men who did not appear in Davenport also have been deported, she said.
Also during the symposium Saturday, Shull and the Rev. Trey Hegar, pastor of Mount Pleasant's First Presbyterian Church where IowaWINS is based, will explain what communities need to know in case a raid occurs in their area. Knowing exactly what people's rights are is a good place to begin, Shull said.
IowaWINS was in the right place at the right time when the Mount Pleasant raid occurred because it had been founded in 2015 by the First Presbyterian Church as a response to the Syrian refugee crisis.
The group, whose name means Iowa Welcomes Its Immigrant Neighbors, was ready to step in to help with counselors, lawyers, bondsmen as well as day-to-day needs such as food and money for rent and utility bills, Shull said. The organization also had a website and phone number.
Other speakers at Saturday's event are:
• Nicole Novak, University of Iowa, on the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Iowa.
• Shan Kargbo, director of Chains Interrupted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on human trafficking, including signs to help recognize it and steps to take when it is suspected.
• Ken Croken, Scott County supervisor, on his visit to the Texas border to provide legal services to refugees and other asylum seekers detained at the Karnes County Family Residential Center.
• Margie Mejia-Caraballo, vice president of Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG), will offer a reading. The nonprofit group is dedicated to social justice, empowerment, diversity, sustainability and community.
The symposium will close with a panel discussion involving the presenters.
For more information, contact Nora Dvorak, one of the event organizers, at dvoraknora@gmail.com. To register, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1149027055301062/.