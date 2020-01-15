'Fish Guy' returns to Scott County Jail on felony charge

The '"Fish Guy," who became a celebrity after a photo of him carrying a huge catfish during the flood went viral, is back in Scott County Jail.

Peter Dwain Rohbinson, 34, is being held on a felony charge of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree fraud.

His bond is $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Feb. 4 for a bond reduction hearing and Feb. 6 for his arraignment.

Robinson became known as “The Catfish Guy” or ‘The Fish Guy" in 2019 after he picked up the fish March 28 near the downtown Davenport sky bridge.

Pictures taken by people — including Aaron Aguilar, of Davenport — who saw Robinson walking along with the big catch became the subject of social-media memes, and went viral.

The affable, conversational Robinson earlier told a reporter he was surprised at how quickly his image went viral.

“I was literally a homeless nobody,” he said last year. “I was surprised people knew my name outside my circle.”