First I-74 bridge arch strut looks good

Lowe said it is possible the state will wind up in a lawsuit with Lunda and said the company could be assessed damages for delays determined to be in violation of their contract.

"I wouldn't describe our relationship as adversarial, but there are things we need to resolve," Lowe said.

In early November, when the Times first began reporting about the disputes and delays, a Lunda official supplied a company statement. It was the first and only public response Lunda has provided since bridge construction began two years ago. The statement acknowledged "issues with the design" and vowed that Lunda would do its best to fulfill its partnership obligations with the DOT.