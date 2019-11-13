{{featured_button_text}}
THANKSGIVING AT KING'S HARVEST

Street Friends of the Quad Cities will host its first Fall Dinner Feast from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at King's Harvest in Davenport for Quad-Citians enduring poverty and homelessness.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES

DAVENPORT — Street Friends of the Quad Cities is hosting its first Fall Dinner Feast Sunday for Quad-Citians enduring poverty and homelessness.

“It’s not just a meal,” explained Street Friends co-founder Dwain Womack. “It’s an event so people know they’re cared for. We’re tying to do better in the Quad Cities for them.”

The afternoon event will feature a set from comedian and Bettendorfer Clay Turkle, a paraplegic whose comedy addresses issues of disability and resilience.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. at King's Harvest Ministries, 824 W 3rd St., Davenport. Some 300 people are expected to attend.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

It’s sponsored by Food for Thought, Smokinpyro BBQ, King's Harvest Ministries, Street Friends of the Quad Cities and Bradley Fugate of Modern Woodmen.

The event also got a boost from Davenport, which provided $1,500, Womack said.

“The City of Davenport really cares,” Womack said. “Without their help, this wouldn’t have been as great an event as it could have been.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments