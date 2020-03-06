You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters put out fire at former Rock Island manufacturing plant
topical top story

Fire 1

Firefighters force open the front doors of the former Servus Rubber and Honeywell products plant Friday to check to see if a fire that was located in the office area had spread to other parts of the old plant. 

 Thomas Geyer

Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters put out a fire Friday in the office area of the empty plant building that once was home to Servus Rubber and later Honeywell Products.

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said firefighters were dispatched to the old plant, located at 1136 2nd St., at about 6:25 p.m.

There had been several calls of smoke billowing from the building by people traveling along Illinois 92.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters tried to comb the old plant to see if the fire had spread to other areas. Many of the windows had been boarded up from the inside, but others firefighters were able to break windows to allow smoke to dissipate from the old factory.

There were no reports of injury.

The plant was used to make rubber boots and other products. Yerkey said the last time the plant was used was about 2005, and he added that the fire department often tested some of the rubber products made at the plant. 

The Rock Island Fire Marshal was on scene to investigate, but a cause had not been determined late Friday.

Fire 2

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, in stocking cap, and other firefighters inspect the entrance area of the old Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products plant Friday after a fire was reported at the old building located at 1136 2nd St. 
Fire 3

As smoke billows from a window, a firefighter checks the roof of the former Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products manufacturing plant in Rock Island, located at 1136 2nd. St. Firefighters extinguished a fire that had started in the office area. A cause had not been determined late Friday. 
Fire 4

A firefighter breaks a window out of the former Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products building Friday to allow smoke to escape after a fire in the office area of the long-closed plant. 
Fire 5

A firefighter looks through an entrance of the long-closed manufacturing plant that once housed Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products. Firefighters extinguished a fire that started in the back area of the plant in the office area. The plant is located at 1136 2nd St., Rock Island. 
