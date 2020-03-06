Firefighters put out fire at former Rock Island manufacturing plant

Firefighters force open the front doors of the former Servus Rubber and Honeywell products plant Friday to check to see if a fire that was located in the office area had spread to other parts of the old plant.
Thomas Geyer
Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters put out a fire Friday in the office area of the empty plant building that once was home to Servus Rubber and later Honeywell Products.
Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said firefighters were dispatched to the old plant, located at 1136 2nd St., at about 6:25 p.m.
There had been several calls of smoke billowing from the building by people traveling along Illinois 92.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters tried to comb the old plant to see if the fire had spread to other areas. Many of the windows had been boarded up from the inside, but others firefighters were able to break windows to allow smoke to dissipate from the old factory.
There were no reports of injury.
The plant was used to make rubber boots and other products. Yerkey said the last time the plant was used was about 2005, and he added that the fire department often tested some of the rubber products made at the plant.
The Rock Island Fire Marshal was on scene to investigate, but a cause had not been determined late Friday.
Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, in stocking cap, and other firefighters inspect the entrance area of the old Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products plant Friday after a fire was reported at the old building located at 1136 2nd St.
Thomas Geyer
As smoke billows from a window, a firefighter checks the roof of the former Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products manufacturing plant in Rock Island, located at 1136 2nd. St. Firefighters extinguished a fire that had started in the office area. A cause had not been determined late Friday.
Thomas Geyer
A firefighter breaks a window out of the former Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products building Friday to allow smoke to escape after a fire in the office area of the long-closed plant.
Thomas Geyer
A firefighter looks through an entrance of the long-closed manufacturing plant that once housed Servus Rubber and Honeywell Products. Firefighters extinguished a fire that started in the back area of the plant in the office area. The plant is located at 1136 2nd St., Rock Island.
Thomas Geyer
Undated
Servus Rubber Co. (Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times
Undated
An employee checks boots at Servus Rubber Co., Rock Island in this undated file photo.
Quad-City Times file photo
19820327
Servus Rubber Co. was founded in Rock Island in 1922 for the manufacture of waterproof footwear. It was sold and changed names several times and, in 2011, was closed by Honeywell Safety Products. In 2006, it was the largest manufacturer in Rock Island.
Quad-City Times file photo
19860718
This metal contraption is a new "Banbury mixer," the key to the rubber manufacturing process at Servus Rubber, Rock Island. Admiring the new mixer today were, from left, Behrooz Jalayer, Servus president; Bill Klatt, of the Rock Island Growth Corp.; and mayor Robert Millett. Photo published July 18, 1986. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19880313
THE BEST IN BOOTS -- Every day, the 500 workers at Servus Rubber produce about 4,500 pairs of boots. The plant, which has been around since about the turn of the century, continues to grow and prosper as new technology, along with new markets, makes more boot sales. Published, Sunday, March 13, 1988. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19910113
Royce Harmon sews the leather uppers on Servus Footwear's Boundry series of arctic boots, one of the company's fast-growing lines of consumer products. New packaging and hang-tags help make the boots more appealing. Published, Sunday, Jan. 13, 1991. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19940310
Firefighter boots are among the dozens of varieties of rubber footwear produced at Servus Footwear Co., Rock Island. Published Thursday, march 10, 1994. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
121318-servusrubber-270a.jpg
A demolition crew has been at work for several weeks at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-229a.jpg
Graffiti artists climbed high to make their mark on the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-062a.jpg
Two old rubber boots lie among broken glass outside the east entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-048a.jpg
A crew from Alliance Demolition and Excavating, Chicago, is working on the demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant at 1136 2nd St., Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-098a.jpg
Whomever wrote this message didn't have a very good opinion of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-167a.jpg
The east entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island is open to the elements.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-158a.jpg
The east entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber in Rock Island provided a palette for graffiti artists.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-265a.jpg
A section of the the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island shows some of the ornamentation that was created in 1922.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-094a.jpg
Many windows have been broken out of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-075a.jpg
Grass grows through cracks in the sidewalk outside the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island. A rubber boot, such as was made at the plant, lies among broken glass.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-286a.jpg
The demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-151a.jpg
The eastern entrance to the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Rock Island.The demolition of the factory has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-175a.jpg
The demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-243a.jpg
A vent such as one might find on an old barn rises from a roof section of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-182a.jpg
The demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-001a.jpg
Broken windows in the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant has made it a sorry-looking sight, a symbol of manufacturing loss.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-107a.jpg
One of thousands of rubber boots that was made at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island lies on the concrete outside.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-207a.jpg
The demolition of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island has uncovered a large amount of graffiti throughout the building. The factory was shuttered in 2011.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121318-servusrubber-234a.jpg
Sun shines off the windows of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
TODD MIZENER / Lee News Network
121218-norcross-plant-001
The former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant was closed in 2011.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-002
An open window frames demolition equipment at work at the former Norcross/ Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-003
Broken glass frames a room at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-004
Glass is broken out of many of the windows at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-005
Demolition crews have been busy at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-006
Debris has been piling up as the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island is being demolished. Many old-growth timbers have been salvaged, though.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-007
Demolition continues at the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-008
Many windows are broken out of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-009
Graffiti artists have colored many of the walls of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-010
Graffiti scaled great heights to leave their mark on the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-011
An open door reveals a hallway of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-014
Doors are no longer secure at the former Norcross/Servus plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-013
Demolition equipment appears ready to take a bite out of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
121218-norcross-plant-012
Demolition crews work to move debris around the site of the former Norcross/Servus Rubber plant in Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
