Firefighters put out fire at former Rock Island manufacturing plant

Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters put out a fire Friday in the office area of the empty plant building that once was home to Servus Rubber and later Honeywell Products.

Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said firefighters were dispatched to the old plant, located at 1136 2nd St., at about 6:25 p.m.

There had been several calls of smoke billowing from the building by people traveling along Illinois 92.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters tried to comb the old plant to see if the fire had spread to other areas. Many of the windows had been boarded up from the inside, but others firefighters were able to break windows to allow smoke to dissipate from the old factory.

There were no reports of injury.

The plant was used to make rubber boots and other products. Yerkey said the last time the plant was used was about 2005, and he added that the fire department often tested some of the rubber products made at the plant.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal was on scene to investigate, but a cause had not been determined late Friday.

