 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battle fire at popular Davenport Mexican restaurant and market
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Firefighters battle fire at popular Davenport Mexican restaurant and market

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport firefighters were called out Saturday night to battle a fire at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and market at 903 W. 3rd St.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 9:18 p.m. 

The fire appeared to begin in the rear and on the second floor of the structure that, according to Scott County Assessor's online records, was built in 1900. 

The fire got into the upper attic area and eventually broke through the shingles, spreading from the back to the front of the building.  

The original structure is 1,944 square feet with a basement that is 972 square feet.

The building is owned by Adrian Carrillo Baeza. 

Since 2018, according to the Scott County Assessor's online records, numerous improvements have been made to the building, including a kitchen remodel, plumbing and electrical upgrades, sprinkler and fire support, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. 

No injuries were reported, and no cause has been determined.

Davenport Fire Marshal James Morris said at about 11 p.m. that firefighters would keep an eye on the building through the night to make sure the fire did not reignite. 

An investigation into the cause of the blaze was scheduled to begin some time Sunday morning. 

This is a developing story that will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State rests case in Jussie Smollett trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

1:31
Davenport fire video 2

Davenport fire video 2

Davenport firefighters battle a blaze at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, 903 W. 3rd St., late Saturday. No injuries were reported. Firefig…

3:06
Davenport fire video 1

Davenport fire video 1

Davenport firefighters battle a blaze at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, 903 W. 3rd St., late Saturday. No injuries were reported. Firefig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News