Firefighters battle fire at popular Davenport Mexican restaurant and market

Davenport firefighters battle a blaze at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, 903 W. 3rd St., late Saturday. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 9:18 p.m.
Davenport firefighters were called out Saturday night to battle a fire at Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, a popular Mexican restaurant and market at 903 W. 3rd St.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 9:18 p.m.
The fire appeared to begin in the rear and on the second floor of the structure that, according to Scott County Assessor's online records, was built in 1900.
The fire got into the upper attic area and eventually broke through the shingles, spreading from the back to the front of the building.
The original structure is 1,944 square feet with a basement that is 972 square feet.
The building is owned by Adrian Carrillo Baeza.
Since 2018, according to the Scott County Assessor's online records, numerous improvements have been made to the building, including a kitchen remodel, plumbing and electrical upgrades, sprinkler and fire support, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
No injuries were reported, and no cause has been determined.
Davenport Fire Marshal James Morris said at about 11 p.m. that firefighters would keep an eye on the building through the night to make sure the fire did not reignite.