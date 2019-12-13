You are the owner of this article.
Firefighter briefly pinned during East Moline garage fire
Firefighter briefly pinned during East Moline garage fire

A firefighter was briefly pinned in an East Moline garage fire Friday afternoon. He escaped on his own, and no injuries were reported. 

The East Moline Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage, 733 25th St., East Moline, at about 1:45 p.m. 

Material stored in the garage shifted during firefighting efforts, causing the firefighter to be briefly pinned inside. 

The fire was contained to the garage and was extinguished by about 2:15 p.m. The nearby house was not affected, but East Moline Battalion Chief Gary Robertson said the garage may be a total loss. 

Utilities at the house were turned off, its residents are expected to return today. 

