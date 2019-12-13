Firefighter briefly pinned during East Moline garage fire

Firefighters were called about 1:45 PM for a fire in a detached garage at 733 25th St. in East Moline, Ill., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A firefighter was briefly trapped when property in the garage shifted. He was unharmed and freed himself. Garage expected to be totaled.
Firefighters were called about 1:45 PM for a fire in a detached garage at 733 25th St. in East Moline, Ill., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A firefighter was briefly trapped when property in the garage shifted. He was unharmed and freed himself. Garage expected to be totaled.
Firefighters were called about 1:45 p.m. for a fire in a detached garage at 733 25th St. in East Moline on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A firefighter was briefly trapped when property in the garage shifted. He was unharmed and freed himself. The garage is expected to be totaled.
Firefighters were called about 1:45 PM for a fire in a detached garage at 733 25th St. in East Moline, Ill., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A firefighter was briefly trapped when property in the garage shifted. He was unharmed and freed himself. Garage expected to be totaled.
Firefighters were called about 1:45 PM for a fire in a detached garage at 733 25th St. in East Moline, Ill., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A firefighter was briefly trapped when property in the garage shifted. He was unharmed and freed himself. Garage expected to be totaled.
A firefighter was briefly pinned in an East Moline garage fire Friday afternoon. He escaped on his own, and no injuries were reported.
The East Moline Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage, 733 25th St., East Moline, at about 1:45 p.m.
×
Membership Sale Advisory! Subscribe or log in to keep reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Material stored in the garage shifted during firefighting efforts, causing the firefighter to be briefly pinned inside.
The fire was contained to the garage and was extinguished by about 2:15 p.m. The nearby house was not affected, but East Moline Battalion Chief Gary Robertson said the garage may be a total loss.
Utilities at the house were turned off, its residents are expected to return today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter