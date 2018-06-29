MOLINE — Janessa Gonzales had just gone into the kitchen of her upstairs unit in the duplex at 1520 12th Ave., Moline, on Friday to check on dinner for her and her boyfriend, Dante Smith.
Gonzales said she found the kitchen full of smoke.
At the same time, she saw flames shooting past the kitchen window. When Gonzales looked out she saw the whole side of the outside of the duplex on fire.
“That’s when I ran downstairs yelling for the neighbors to get out, that the building was on fire,” Gonzales said.
The downstairs neighbor and her daughter got out safely.
Tom Decker, whose daughter and granddaughter live in the downstairs unit, said it was a hot outdoor grill that likely started the fire.
“They put it out before they went inside,” he said.
“I just live five minutes away and when my daughter called and said the building was on fire it didn’t take me five minutes to get here,” Decker said. “I wanted to be sure my daughter and granddaughter had gotten out safely.”
The fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. It continued to flare up in the attic and other places in near the roof, and firefighters were still pouring water on open flames past 9 p.m.
Part of the roof had caved in as firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire sent billows of thick smoke settling over the north side of the street as there was little wind to take it away.
The Moline Fire Department will release more information about the blaze Saturday after an initial investigation can be conducted.