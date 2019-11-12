An overnight fire damaged a mobile home in Bettendorf.
Firefighters were called to Devils Glen Mobile Park, 1301 Devils Glen Road, at 1:42 a.m., Tuesday, for a report of a structure fire.
Four people were at home at the time of the fire, according to a news release from the Bettendorf Fire Department.
One of the residents said an electrical outlet began smoking and the home went up in flames.
Everyone was able to safely exit. There were no reported injuries.
The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. The cause remains undetermined at this time.
Riverdale and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments responded for mutual aid.
The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was called to provide assistance to the residents.