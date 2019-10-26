A Saturday morning fire damaged a LeClaire home.
Firefighters were called around 11:30 a.m. to a house on Country Club Lane in the Pebble Creek Subdivision, LeClaire Fire Chief Jim Bradley said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to the home's garage engulfed in flames with the fire beginning to move into the living area of the home.
LeClaire firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Bettendorf, Princeton and Riverdale, who knocked the fire down quickly, Bradley said.
You have free articles remaining.
LeClaire firefighters remained on scene as Bettendorf Fire and the Iowa State Fire Marshal investigated the cause of the blaze, which is still pending.
No injuries were reported.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department and the Scott County Volunteers in Police Service, or VIPS, also responded to the scene.