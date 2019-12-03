SILVIS — The stage is set for another great Christmas in Silvis celebration Saturday, Dec. 7.
But even with Mr. and Mrs. Claus arriving on a firetruck and the Moline Boys Choir singing and horse-drawn carriage rides being offered, Amanda Sherwood, director of Silvis’ Main Street, knows one other key element is needed — luck.
The weather was “terrible” last year, she recalled. “It was pouring down rain at 5 o’clock, and it did not clear up until 6, 6:30,” she said. “I still think we had a pretty good attendance.”
She estimated about 300 people were there last year, since there were at least 100 letters written to Santa.
This year she would like to see 500, she said.
The event is free and will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Silvis along 1st Avenue, mainly between 8th and 12th streets.
“Weather is always unpredictable,” said Silvis Mayor Matt Carter. “It’s a big night no matter what. It’s great to have a family-sponsored event in Silvis.
“The carriage rides are always one of the biggest draws. Of course, we have Santa who shows up as well. There’s a lot of people committed to show up.”
Christmas in Silvis has been held annually since 2006.
Activities will include:
- Pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be taken at the library, where cookies and apple cider will be served.
- A puppet show will be performed by members of First Baptist Church at City Hall.
- City Hall will also host Christ United Methodist Church’s craft-making session. Every child who participates will receive a stuffed animal.
- Carriage rides will be offered, and the Moline Boys Choir will perform.
- Across the street from the current City Hall at the old City Hall/police department, St. Mark’s Church will serve free soups and sandwiches.
There also will be a raffle with prizes of $10,000 for first place, $1,000 for second, and $500 for third. Tickets cost $20 each.
A decorating contest between downtown businesses also will be part of the festivities. The public can vote for a favorite on Facebook.
Some businesses will also be offering free cookies and candy canes, Sherwood said.
“It’s kind of fun because businesses are getting involved and just opening their door,” Sherwood said, noting business owners want the public to come in and see what they have to offer.
The event has plenty of public support, the mayor noted.
Silivs Main Street, Silvis Garden Club, Friends of the Silvis Public Library and Royal Neighbors Chapter 20167 team up to sponsor Christmas in Silvis, he said, noting, “It just shows the community-wide effort to bring families and friends together to celebrate the holiday season.”