Final results: Illinois metro school board election roundup

Constituents in the Rock Island and East Moline school districts will see mostly familiar faces at their school board meetings, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s election.

There were four open seats, each with a four-year term. Six candidates ran: David K. Rockwell, Donald (DJ) L. Jarvis Jr., Tracy Pugh, NaToshia M. LeShoure, Gary N. Rowe and Terell M. Williams. Three of them — Williams, Rowe and Rockwell — were incumbents. Marji Boeye, who held one of the seats, chose not to run again.

Pugh, who works for the Department of Corrections, had 3,100 votes.Rockwell, who also is the director for the Illinois Association of School Boards, had 2,789 votes. Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School with a degree in computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago, had 2,723 votes. And Rowe, retired from Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, now executive director of the Rock Island Community Foundation and director of administration & stewardship for the Genesius Guild, had 2,686 votes