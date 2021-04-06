Final results: Illinois metro school board election roundup

Constituents in the Rock Island and East Moline school districts will see mostly familiar faces at their school board meetings, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s election.
There were four open seats, each with a four-year term. Six candidates ran: David K. Rockwell, Donald (DJ) L. Jarvis Jr., Tracy Pugh, NaToshia M. LeShoure, Gary N. Rowe and Terell M. Williams. Three of them — Williams, Rowe and Rockwell — were incumbents. Marji Boeye, who held one of the seats, chose not to run again.
Pugh, Rockwell, Rowe and Williams won the seats.
Pugh, who works for the Department of Corrections, had 3,100 votes.Rockwell, who also is the director for the Illinois Association of School Boards, had 2,789 votes. Williams, a graduate of Rock Island High School with a degree in computer engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago, had 2,723 votes. And Rowe, retired from Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, now executive director of the Rock Island Community Foundation and director of administration & stewardship for the Genesius Guild, had 2,686 votes
LeShoure had 1,998 votes and Jarvis, 1918.
East Moline
This district also had four, four-year seats and six candidates. Of those, Christopher VanSpeybroeck, Kai Killam, Robert O. Anderson, Ashley Pankey and Amy Beeding were incumbents, leaving Christy Sterbenz Filby the only newcomer.
VanSpeybroeck, Killam, Pankey and Beeding won.
VanSpeybroeck, who works at the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, had 612 votes. Killam, the assistant principal at United Township, had 558 votes. Pankey, a realtor with Ruhl&Ruhl, had 528 votes. Beeding, a clerk with the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s Office, had 500 votes.
Anderson had 413 votes and Sterbenz Filby, 404.
The Moline-Coal Valley and United Township school board races were uncontested.
Moline-Coal Valley had three open seats. The candidates were Erin Waldron-Smith, Andrew "Andy" Waeyaert and Cheston "Chet" DeSmet. Of them, Waldron-Smith and Waeyaert were incumbents. Board president Sangeetha Rayapati was among the board members who had an expiring term, but chose not to run again. She is a candidate in Moline’s mayoral race.