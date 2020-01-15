Film raises awareness about anxiety

"Angst," a documentary intended to raise awareness about anxiety, will be shown twice on Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Times are 10:20 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The film includes interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents, and Olympian Michael Phelps. Its goal is to help people identify and understand the symptoms of anxiety and encourage them to seek help.

The film and accompanying discussion led by Andy Langdon, director of youth ministries, are intended to provide tools, resources and above all, hope.

"So many people struggle with anxiety and have trouble talking about it. We want to change that," said Scilla Andreen, IndieFlix CEO and producer.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54 percent of females and 46 percent of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment.

The screenings are free and open to the public. For more information, go to angstmovie.com. Or contact Langdon at andy@stpaulqc.org or 563-326-3547.

