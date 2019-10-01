DAVENPORT — After an extensive nationwide search, the Figge Art Museum announced Tuesday that Michelle Hargrave will become the new executive director effective Dec. 9.
A museum professional with two decades of experience, Hargrave currently serves as deputy director of the New Britain Museum of American Art in New Britain, Conn.
“Her extensive background growing cultural institutions will serve her well as she continues the growth and success of the Figge,” Ken Koupal, president of the Figge Board of Trustees, said in a Tuesday release. “Her experience and leadership abilities combine nicely with our opportunity to take the Figge to the next level as a regional resource and cultural center for the Quad-Cities.”
Hargrave was picked to succeed Tim Schiffer, who resigned as executive director effective July 31, after being at the helm for seven years. Former Quad City Arts CEO Carmen Darland has been serving as interim Figge CEO.
As deputy director of the NBMAA, Hargrave oversaw significant growth in programs, contributed and earned revenue, membership and attendance, the release said. In her prior role as curator at the American Federation of Arts, New York City, Hargrave organized dozens of exhibitions and spearheaded international and national partnerships as well as institutional development.
She holds a master of arts degree from The Bard Graduate Center, New York, N.Y., where she spent several years as an associate curator.
“We were delighted by the incredible interest shown in the position, clearly indicating the strong regional and national reputation that the Figge has gained in the past decade,” said Don Doucette, chair of the Figge's search committee.
With the help of a professional search firm specializing in leadership positions in the art museum world, the Figge attracted applications and expressions of interest from qualified candidates from across the country, which the committee narrowed to a pool of finalists who visited the museum and community over four days earlier in September, the release from the museum said.
“All were impressed not only with the current and future potential of the Figge, but also by the quality of life of the Quad-Cities and the genuine hospitality shown to them in the interview process,” Doucette said.
Hargrave emerged from the process as the unanimous selection of the committee, and was endorsed by the full board.
The Figge annually serves over 110,000 individuals through educational and outreach programs and visitors to the museum. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.