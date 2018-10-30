During a Crafting Witches: Level I light magic class on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, women gather in a circle and make energy that lifts up all of them. The class focuses on healing oneself or others through the work of magic.
During a Crafting Witches: Level I light magic class on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, women gather in a circle and make energy that lifts up all of them. The class focuses on healing oneself or others through the work of magic.
Note: This story has been updated to reflect requests by Jessica Klockau.
ROCK ISLAND — Do you want be a witch?
Crafting Witches is Rock Island’s own witches school founded by Chimera, a Rock Island witch.
Chimera — whose real name is Jessica Klockau — is skilled in charms, herbs and oils. Her school’s curriculum teaches the spirituality, tools and rituals Chimera puts into practice. The focus is neutral energy.
She said her father was a Druid and her mother is Methodist. She grew up as a mix of the two.
“I did not want my school to be a generalized pagan curriculum, so I focused on empowerment and called it a witch’s school,” she said. "Classes cover generalized witchcraft because Paganism is too broad of a spectrum."
Chimera offers house cleansings. "I use dark magick to banish negative energy," she said. Most services cost $30 an hour, but the rates are negotiable.
Four years ago, Chimera and her husband bought a historic house with the goal of using it as a safe place for people to learn and come together. "My school is located in my home,” she said.
Her interests include paganism, witchcraft, animals, crafting and herbs. She says her desire is to empower others.
The curriculum at Crafting Witches includes meditation, intuition, energy work, spell work and rituals. There are three levels, or semesters, to the program.
“You have to attend at least three of the five classes per term if you want to register for the next level,” Chimera said.
Chimera said she holds classes on Tuesday nights in her home for five consecutive weeks at a cost of $10 per class. The cost covers supplies and a gift package received at the end of the fifth class to help people. There is a three-week break between terms.
“I want my classes to be reasonable and accessible to anyone who wishes to take them,” she said. “So many energy classes are very expensive.”
Chimera said many people who register for her classes wonder if there is a little “witchy-ness” in themselves and sometimes find it difficult fitting in. In other cases, she said, they wonder why things always seem to go so well for them with no apparent reason.
“I’ve only had one student who registered for the school program specifically to learn how to hex someone,” she said. “And in that case, the student dropped the classes before completing Level 1 class.
“Everyone needs to know (that) all energy is neutral until someone has good or bad intent,” she said. “My goal is for students to learn that they have power over their own lives and they don't need expensive tools such as wands and synthetic props. You can often do better with tools you find in nature.
“The idea of white or black witchcraft is a misconception of good vs. evil,” Chimera said. “If used for medically healing, ‘white’ could be considered a probiotic and ‘black’ an antibiotic. With spells, it is a matter of intentions.”
Class are limited to 10 people per session. Registration is required, and it can be completed by messaging Chimera on Facebook. Once a registration is received and space secured, students receive the school’s address via message.
To date, she said, there have been 40 graduates of the program. Of those, 38 still live in the Quad-Cities. They include wives and mothers, people who hold full-time jobs, and people who have confidence in themselves.
Several have started their own cottage industries of crafts, while others have gone on to study other forms of energy healings, she said.
Graduate Sarah Rae Martin, a young mother originally from New Mexico, now lives in Milan. She is the owner of Magnet Queen Creations, with products available on Etsy and soon at a variety of outlets.
She said she creates crafts of bones and crystals.
“I had done some study in New Mexico. I was trying to sell my crafts at Spellbound (in Rock Island),” Martin said. “They introduced me to Jessica, and I took her classes to learn more.”
Sheri Christian of Aledo said that she had taken some sessions about crystals, herbs and spiritualism when she learned about Chimera’s classes and enrolled.
“I was curious,” she said. “Once I took the classes, I knew that energy was real. I graduated and wanted to learn more about healing. Now I am enrolled in a shaman internship.”
In addition to running her school, Chimera has a full-time job in technology. She also lectures on rituals, herbs, incense and teas at Spellbound in Rock Island and crafts at Davenport Co-Op. She also gives tarot readings, sells witchcraft supplies and offers cleansings.
Predict the most wins by Friday at midnight and walk away $100 richer! A new bracket will be posted each Tuesday during football season. Every Tuesday a winner will be announced after the games in the Ness Guess column.