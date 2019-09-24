Hanging on the wall of the dining room is a portrait of the Rev. James Conroy, for whom Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope was named. Conroy and Sister Ludmilla Benda worked together for more than 20 years, and he left money in his will that she used to start her work of feeding the hungry. The service ended last week, at Benda's request.
Sister Ludmilla Benda
After 18 ½ years, Father Conroy’s Vineyard of Hope has served its last meal at 4th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport.
Carol Gehrmann, president of the board of directors of Father Conroy’s Vineyard of Hope, said Monday the initiative is finished, according to the wishes of Sister Ludmilla Benda, who organized the free meals and giveaways.
“Sister Ludmilla became ill and went to the mother house (convent) 18 months ago,” Gehrmann said.
The site ran on donations. “She never wrote a grant. Everything was given to her to run this.”
Benda and Gehrmann talk regularly.
“Would you please run the place until the money runs out?” Benda asked Gehrmann, who added she did not want Gehrmann to write grants. “When the money runs out you can close up the shop and someone new can start,” she told Gehrmann.
“I granted her wishes as president of the board of directors,” Gehrmann said.
Marshmallows
