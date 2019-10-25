Illinois farmers are set to receive $12.9 million in safety-net payments for the 2018 crop year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Illinois is processing $12,913,760 in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC), two popular safety-net programs for agricultural producers.
Iowa farmers will receive $42.7 million as part of the same programs.
ARC provides income support when crop revenue declines below a specified guarantee level. The PLC program pays out when the price for a covered commodity falls below its effective reference price. The programs were reauthorized under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Crops that met payment triggers for farms and covered commodities enrolled in 2018 PLC include wheat, barley, peanuts, corn, grain sorghum, dry peas, lentils and canola.
Oats and soybeans did not meet 2018 PLC payment triggers. 2018 PLC payment rates have not been determined for the following covered commodities: chickpeas, sunflower seed, flaxseed, mustard seed, rapeseed, safflower, crambe, sesame seed, seed cotton, long grain rice, medium-grain rice and temperate Japonica rice.
Producers who had 2018 covered commodities enrolled in ARC at the county level can visit fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc for payment rates applicable to their county and each covered commodity.
All 102 of Illinois’ counties have experienced a drop in price or revenues below the benchmark price and will receive payments, the USDA Farm Service Agency of Illinois said in a statement. That matches Iowa, where all 99 counties will also receive payments.
The two programs have issued $1.5 billion already. The Farm Service Agency anticipates an additional $1 billion in November after the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes additional commodity prices for the 2018 crop, the USDA said.
Program enrollment for the 2019 crop year is open through March 15, 2020.
Illinois Farm Service Agency will also distribute $158.4 million in Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) rental payments to landowners in an effort to support voluntary conservation efforts on private lands.
Nearly 65,000 landowners statewide will receive compensation for their efforts, which include improving water quality, reducing soil erosion and improving wildlife habitats on 812,675.03 acres that are enrolled in CRP.