Farmer opens up blocked ditch on property west of Colona

WHAT WE KNOW: Ballegeer Farms dammed a drainage ditch just west of Colona city limits sometime last month, prompting the city to consult its attorney about legal options in lieu of possible flooding.

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack announced at Monday's meeting that the farmer had opened up the ditch, although what would happen in the future was uncertain. "We don't know what's going to happen," he said. Public works committee chairman Larry Swemline said having the ditch dammed threatened Colona homes behind Ninth Street, and from Sixth Street to Eighth Street and from Seventh Avenue to Ninth Avenue. He said Ballegeer may be trying to force the city to buy a generator and pump, but that area had been a natural waterway for a very long time.

Meanwhile, solar panels were installed at the sewage treatment plant Dec. 20, but because of electrical issues the panels were not put in operation. Public Works Director Chris Lenth said parts had arrived earlier in the day, although he hadn't heard whether or not they'd been successfully put into use.