You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fareway, Dollar General set special hours for elderly and medically fragile to shop
View Comments
topical alert featured

Fareway, Dollar General set special hours for elderly and medically fragile to shop

031520-qc-nws-panicbuying-013.jpg

Grocery stores are exempt from the crowd limitations imposed because of the COVID-19 virus. This is a shot from the Moline Hy-Vee on John Deere Road, Moline last weekend.

 TODD MIZENER

Grocery stores will remain open.

Although the size of public crowds in Iowa and Illinois is being limited because of the COVID-19 virus, grocery stores are exempt, said Tina Pottoff, senior vice president of communications for West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee.

Some stores, including Fareway and Dollar General, are creating special hours for the elderly and/or those who are considered high-risk. They also are reducing overall hours to allow for more cleaning and restocking.

Fareway, based in Boone, Iowa, has new hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The reduced hours will allow for additional cleaning and sanitation measures,  as well as time for restocking inventory, according to a news release from the company.

As part of the new hours, the first hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19, according to the release.

The idea is that these high-risk customers can avoid busier, more crowded times.

Dollar General Corp., based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, also is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour of shopping be dedicated to the elderly and will close stores one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, according to a news release.

Stores set their own hours, so the times will vary by location.

Tuesday's COVID-19 updates: School closure updates, banks alter operations, Iowa bars and restaurants closed

+2
More tests likely needed, but Quad-Cities still has zero positive tests for COVID-19
Local News
topical top story

More tests likely needed, but Quad-Cities still has zero positive tests for COVID-19

  • Jim Meenan
  • Updated

The numbers of people infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 remain constant or zero on both sides of the river even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.

At Tuesday afternoon’s press conference Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department official admitted, the need for tests have not been met yet.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News