An award-winning writer, Noah Lederman, will give two free talks next week at the Bettendorf and Moline public libraries about his dark family secrets.
On Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., the Bettendorf library will host the New York City author, who will trace the evolution of his quest to uncover stories of his grandparents’ harrowing past. The program is based on his 2017 memoir, "A World Erased: A Grandson's Search for His Family's Holocaust Secrets."
"A determined historian, dogged sleuth, and gifted storyteller, Lederman flecks his memoir with black humor and refreshing candor, illuminating how the horrors of the Holocaust are transmitted through the generations," according to a library release.
A Long Island native, Lederman has had work published in The Economist, Boston Globe, Miami Herald, San Francisco Chronicle, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Sun-Times, Slate, Salon, New Republic, Tablet Magazine, the Jerusalem Post, and Tikkun.
In January 2017, for Tablet he wrote:
"I grew up in a family with secrets; most of the mysteries were centered around the Holocaust. While stories of Auschwitz and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising occasionally slipped through tight lips, my grandparents kept the lid on Majdanek. It was one of the two concentration camps where they had both been imprisoned and survived. But in comparison to Auschwitz (their other shared prison) and Treblinka (the camp that had turned 8,000 of their neighbors into human smoke), Majdanek haunted them most. They told me nothing of the camp when I was a kid.
"But when I was in my 20s, after I had visited my grandparents’ hometown in Poland, proving (I guess) that I was ready for the stories, Grandma started talking. Both of my grandparents — Grandma through the interviews that I conducted, and Poppy via video testimony recorded by the Shoah Foundation a few years before his death — had described Majdanek as the worst camp.
"It was the site where Nazis forced Jews into pointless and torturous labor. My grandparents recounted stories of digging up boulders and carrying them from one side of the camp only to have to move them back to the other side of the camp the next day," he wrote.
The two Q-C library programs -- the second is Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m., at Moline Public Library (3210 41st St.) -- are sponsored by the Holocaust Education Committee of the Quad Cities, the Rauch Family Foundation II, the Moline Public Library, and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.
For more information, visit noahlederman.com/about-the-memoir.