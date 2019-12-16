Expecting a white Christmas? Don't get your hopes up

Above-average temperatures are heading into the Quad-Cities, which means a wet Christmas is more likely than a white one.

Halfway through December, snowfall amounts are well below the monthly average. A normal December is expected to drop 9.3 inches of snow, but the Quad-Cities has seen just 3.8 inches, and the forecast for precipitation over the next two weeks is lean on snow.

The total snowfall for December of last year was just 1.1 inches.

"It's too early to say we absolutely won't have snow on the ground Christmas morning, but odds are that we won't," National Weather Service, Davenport, meteorologist David Sheets said Monday. "The positive take would be: Travel weather looks pretty good."

Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 30s and 40s late this week and into next week, Sheets said. The 8-to-14-day outlook shows an above-average probability of above-average temperatures, he said.

While this December and last have produced lower-than-normal amounts of snowfall, January 2019 made up for it.

The average snowfall for January is 9.4 inches, but the Quad-Cities experienced more than triple the average at the beginning of 2019 with 30.2 inches of snow.