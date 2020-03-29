Even keeping apart, Quad-Citians can make connections with each other

“Thought we could join in on the fun to connect with the community during this difficult time,” he said.

Several people mentioned some small steps people can take:

Write a “thank you” note to someone fighting on the front lines of the pandemic or a letter to the residents of a senior center — Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Engagement for United Way Quad Cities.

Contribute to the funds being gathered to help people struggling as the community tries to slow the coronavirus’ spread — Anne E. Calder, vice president of development for the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Check on someone to see how they are doing — Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities.

In Silvis, the fire department had already done a number of the birthday visits and had many more planned, Winters said. The department only visits Silvis families, and the visit may not always be on time because emergency calls still come first.

Winters said the families can’t approach the fire truck as part of pandemic safety guidelines. He also warned residents not to be tempted to use the visits as a reason for a large gathering.