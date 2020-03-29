You are the owner of this article.
Even keeping apart, Quad-Citians can make connections with each other
Even keeping apart, Quad-Citians can make connections with each other

The Silvis fire engine turned at the intersection and rumbled toward the house where the birthday boy waited. 

When it got a bit closer, its red, white and blue lights began to pulse then its sirens briefly wailed before it came to stop in front of the boy's house.

"Happy birthday, Ryan!" a firefighter in the engine said over the engine's external speakers. "Happy birthday, Ryan!"

On the porch, in his mother's arms, the small boy's expression seemed to cycle between surprise, shyness and joy and he waved several times to the firefighters in the truck.

City Fire Chief John E. Winters said the fire department is offering the service to families whose children won’t get a birthday party this year because of restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Those kids might not understand what’s going on.

“So what can the fire department do to make that better?” he said.

It is one way Quad-Citians are giving during the pandemic. There are others.

On a sidewalk in Rock Island, someone drew a menagerie of animals in a rainbow of different colored chalks.

Along with the zoo was the message: “We are all in this together #COVID-19.”

In Sherrard, parents, teachers and staff made a video to raise the spirits of the Sherrard High School’s senior class, whose final year has been disrupted.

They photographed themselves with messages — signs of hope and encouragement to seniors.

English teacher Tammy Crippen and Academic and AP Coordinator, Julie Drish, put together the montage video.

“The Sherrard community is like a family — we just wanted to let the seniors know we are thinking about them through this tough time,” said Drish.

Paper hearts are appearing in area windows — a scavenger hunt for children who have to be home because of pandemic restrictions.

Dozens of those hearts, black and blue, recently joined the others. They lined a front window of East Moline’s police department.

Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said he came across the effort on Facebook and saw it was catching on in the Quad-Cities.

“Thought we could join in on the fun to connect with the community during this difficult time,” he said.

Several people mentioned some small steps people can take:

Write a “thank you” note to someone fighting on the front lines of the pandemic or a letter to the residents of a senior center — Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Engagement for United Way Quad Cities.

Contribute to the funds being gathered to help people struggling as the community tries to slow the coronavirus’ spread — Anne E. Calder, vice president of development for the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Check on someone to see how they are doing — Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities.

In Silvis, the fire department had already done a number of the birthday visits and had many more planned, Winters said. The department only visits Silvis families, and the visit may not always be on time because emergency calls still come first.

Winters said the families can’t approach the fire truck as part of pandemic safety guidelines. He also warned residents not to be tempted to use the visits as a reason for a large gathering.

Respecting the guidelines for minimizing the coronavirus’ spread is also a way to help, he said.

Social distancing, and staying home are, in fact, the best things people can do for themselves and the community right now, said Melissa Sharer, director of the Masters in Public Health Program at St. Ambrose University and Colleen Doak, professor of epidemiology in the program.

"Fact is most people (who have gotten the virus) are asymptomatic, which means they don’t look or feel sick," they said.

The virus has also proved to be persistent, surviving in the air and on surfaces for extended periods of time, they said.

"So anyone going out and touching surfaces can spread the virus even if they don’t touch their face and they wash their hands," they said.

Get those groceries, then go home, Winters said. Don’t socialize at the store.

“The biggest thing we’re asking is to stay home unless you absolutely have to (go out),” he said.

Writer Cala Smoldt contributed to this article.

Ways to help during the pandemic

hese are some of the ways that Quad-Citians can help their fellows during the pandemic.

-- Donate to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.

-- Join or support the Rock Island County Medical Reserve Corps (it serves the whole Quad-Cities.)

-- Connect with groups that need volunteers or contributions through the United Way Volunteer Hub. There is a specific section for COVID-19.

--The Iowa Credit Union Foundation also has a relief fund for Iowans that is accepting donations.

-- If you’re a Silvis resident with a child’s birthday coming up, you can call the fire department at 309-792-4815 to schedule a birthday visit.

Contributed by the Quad Cities Community Foundation, United Way Quad Cities, and the Iowa Credit Union Foundation.

Mindfulness, compassion and self care during the pandemic

Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, wrote a message for his congregation explaining how the church could assist during the pandemic. He kindly shared it with the newspaper when asked to help with this story. It included some advice:

1)First and foremost I invite you to take a deep breath. Just slowing down and breathing can calm our mind and body.

2)I invite you to use this time if at all possible to slow down. To use this time for reflection as to what and who is important in your life.

3)I invite you to use this time to rest and stay healthy. Many of us care for others. It is important that we stay as healthy as possible so we can continue to be there for others if this continues for any elongated length of time.

4)I invite you before making any critical decisions, to take some time to discern with someone who knows you that you trust. In stressful times, we often do not always see all our options.

5)I invite you to use this time to learn something new. Perhaps something that you have said you wanted to do for a long time.

6)I invite you to continue or to take up a spiritual practice to remain spiritually healthy.

7)I invite you to stay connected in whatever ways you can. Remember that you are not alone. We are all in this together and we are always stronger together than alone.

8)I invite you to always act with love and compassion for all.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

