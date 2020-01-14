Entries sought for annual Holocaust student essay, art contests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The visual art entries should be delivered to Quad City Arts (1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201) by March 1,2020. (Quad City Arts is open 10-5 Monday-Friday and Saturdays 11-5).

The art entries will be displayed at the annual Yom Hashoah Remembrance program. In addition, entries may be displayed in schools, libraries, etc. throughout the Q-C before and/or after April 19.

Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed as a day of commemoration each year for the six million Jews that perished during the Holocaust. While it is primarily observed by Jews, it is by no means an exclusive commemoration, as witnessed by the community-wide event held in the Quad-Cities, according to the Jewish Federation.

The Yom Hashoah Committee is made up of community leaders of various faiths and organizations, and is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Tri-City Jewish Center, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Black Hawk College, and Scott Community College.