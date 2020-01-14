Entries sought for annual Holocaust student essay, art contests

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee is seeking entries for its annual Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest and Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest.
The competitions are open to all area students in grades 7-12. The deadline for entries is March 1, 2020. Both contests offer cash prizes as follows:
- First Prize: $500, with a $100 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance.
- Second Prize: $200, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance.
- Third Prize: $100, with a $50 gift card to the teacher who provided guidance.
The essay entries must be submitted electronically as an email attachment to aross@jfqc.org with "Yom Hashoah Essay" in the subject line. The winning essay will be read during the annual Yom Hashoah (Holocaust) Remembrance Program on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
The visual art entries should be delivered to Quad City Arts (1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201) by March 1,2020. (Quad City Arts is open 10-5 Monday-Friday and Saturdays 11-5).
The art entries will be displayed at the annual Yom Hashoah Remembrance program. In addition, entries may be displayed in schools, libraries, etc. throughout the Q-C before and/or after April 19.
Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed as a day of commemoration each year for the six million Jews that perished during the Holocaust. While it is primarily observed by Jews, it is by no means an exclusive commemoration, as witnessed by the community-wide event held in the Quad-Cities, according to the Jewish Federation.
The Yom Hashoah Committee is made up of community leaders of various faiths and organizations, and is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Temple Emanuel, Tri-City Jewish Center, Churches United, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Black Hawk College, and Scott Community College.
"The Committee helps us all remember the Holocaust not simply because it is a Jewish tragedy, but because we believe the world must not be allowed to forget that 12 million innocent human beings, six million of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis," the federation says.
"Yom Hashoah seeks to ensure that a crime of such proportions will never be allowed to happen again. We keep the memory of the Holocaust alive to guard against the wanton destruction of any people."
For more information, contact 309-793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.