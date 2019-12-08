Enjoy food and holiday fun at Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk

GENESEO — Festivities and food will highlight the 2019 Geneseo Christmas Walk slated for Saturday, Dec. 14.

As visitors and residents travel through this year’s celebration with the theme of North Pole Christmas, they may want to stop at any of the Geneseo churches to share a meal and enjoy the festivities.

The Christmas parade will kick off the evening activities at 5 p.m. on N. State Street. The parade, which will feature lighted floats created by local businesses, organizations and individuals, will proceed through downtown Geneseo from north to south and conclude at the Geneseo Historical Museum.

The end of the parade will feature Santa Claus riding on a firetruck. He will travel to S. State Street, where he will join Geneseo Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda to light the city’s Christmas tree, which is located on the boulevard at the intersection of State and 2nd streets.

An abundance of entertainment is planned throughout the day at Central Theater. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for the “Elf” sing- and cheer-along, which also will be a time for photo opportunities with elves. The movie “Elf” will begin at 2:40 p.m. Christmas cartoons will be shown from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the Geneseo High School Madrigal Singers and Brass will perform at 6 p.m.