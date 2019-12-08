Enjoy food and holiday fun at Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk

GENESEO — Festivities and food will highlight the 2019 Geneseo Christmas Walk slated for Saturday, Dec. 14.
As visitors and residents travel through this year’s celebration with the theme of North Pole Christmas, they may want to stop at any of the Geneseo churches to share a meal and enjoy the festivities.
The Christmas parade will kick off the evening activities at 5 p.m. on N. State Street. The parade, which will feature lighted floats created by local businesses, organizations and individuals, will proceed through downtown Geneseo from north to south and conclude at the Geneseo Historical Museum.
The end of the parade will feature Santa Claus riding on a firetruck. He will travel to S. State Street, where he will join Geneseo Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda to light the city’s Christmas tree, which is located on the boulevard at the intersection of State and 2nd streets.
You have free articles remaining.
An abundance of entertainment is planned throughout the day at Central Theater. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for the “Elf” sing- and cheer-along, which also will be a time for photo opportunities with elves. The movie “Elf” will begin at 2:40 p.m. Christmas cartoons will be shown from 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the Geneseo High School Madrigal Singers and Brass will perform at 6 p.m.
A variety of activities are planned at various locations throughout the day. They will include:
- 7:30 a.m.: Registration for Jingle Run 5K at The Victory Center, 218 S. State St. Registered runners will receive a race T-shirt, a jingle bell to affix to their clothing and admission to a post-run party.
- 8:30 a.m.: Jingle Run 5K begins.
- 9-11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 223 S. State St.
- 3-5 p.m.: Making holiday puppets with members of the Geneseo High School Art Club at Smith Studio & Gallery, 124 S. State St.
- 3-5 p.m.: Making reindeer food at My Moon Creations, 104 S. State St.
- 3:30 p.m.: Geneseo elementary students caroling at the intersection of State and 1st streets.
- 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Concordia Church Hand Bell Choir performing at Musical Memories, 112 N. State St.
- 4 p.m.: Geneseo Middle School Swing Choir and Treble Choir performing at First Congregational Church, 319 S. State St.
- 4 p.m.: S'mores station hosted by New Life Fellowship at intersection of State and 2nd streets.
- 4 p.m.: Free coffee, cocoa and cookies at a warming station at American Family Insurance, 229 S. State St.
- 4 p.m.: Free cookies and hot chocolate at warming station at Bethany Winkleman State Farm Agency, 113 S. State St.
- 4 p.m.: Cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate served in the downtown area by First Congregational Church.
- 4 p.m.: Warming station with free hot apple cider hosted by First Baptist Church, intersection of State and 2nd streets.
- 4- 8 p.m.: Geneseo Chamber Information Center and Christmas card stamping at Hanford Insurance office, 119 S. State St.
- 4:30-5 p.m.: Maple Leaf Ukestra performing at Musical Memories, 112 N. State St.
- 5-8 p.m.: Living and still window scenes throughout downtown.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Chicken dinner open to the public at Geneseo Moose Lodge, 1025 S. State St.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Tours and live music at Geneseo Historical Museum.
- 6 p.m.: Geneseo Community Choir performing in the Carriage House behind the museum.
- 6 p.m.: “This Is Not a Recital” recital at Musical Memories, 112 N. State St.
- 6 p.m.: Madrigal Singers at Central Theater, 111 N. State St.
- 6 to 9 p.m.: Jingle Bell Skate at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St.
- 8-8:45 p.m.: Dance with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who with music by Scott McAvoy at Musical Memories, 112 N. State St.
Church suppers and activities will include:
- Concordia Lutheran, 316 S. Oakwood St.: Cookie walk and pulled pork meal 4 to 7 p.m.
- First Congregational United Church of Christ, 319 S. State St.: Constance Deal and violin students at 6:15 p.m., Geneseo High School Madrigal Singers and Recorders at 7 p.m.
- First Lutheran, 114 E. Main St.: Pasta supper 4 to 7 p.m.
- First Presbyterian, 133 E. North St. Brats, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, chili, vegetable soup and pie served 4 to 7 p.m.
- First United Methodist, 302 N. State St.: Soup supper served 4 to 7 p.m. and free hot chocolate at South Campus building, 224 N. State St.
- Grace United Methodist, 318 N. Center St. Lighted parade staging at 4 p.m. While waiting to line up, people are invited to warm up in the church foyer and enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and a cookie.
- Evangelical Free Church, 914 N. Chicago St.: Hot chocolate and free Bibles offered at the intersection of State and 1st streets.
A complete schedule of events is available at geneseo.org.