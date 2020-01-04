Enjoy a 'Havana Hideaway': Junior Board's Mardi Gras Charity Ball will be Feb. 22

The Junior Board of Rock Island is gearing up for its 81st annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball, which is slated for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.

This year's theme is “Havana Hideaway.” The annual charity ball is the premier fundraising event for the Junior Board, which works to serve children in the Quad-Cities. Money raised at the ball will fund Junior Board's Project Nest and other child-related programs.

Tickets to the black-tie celebration are $95 per person (plus a $3 per ticket fee to pay via PayPal) if purchased before Feb. 5. Tickets are $110 thereafter. They may be reserved by visiting jbri.org or calling Beth Behrends at 309-912-5966. For more information, visit the website.

The Junior Board has announced the co-chairwomen, attendants, pages, crown bearers and master of ceremonies for the ball. They are:

CO-CHAIRS

• Donna Lough, of Coal Valley, has served on the Junior Board's executive board and several other positions. She and her husband, Jason, have three children.