Enjoy a 'Havana Hideaway': Junior Board's Mardi Gras Charity Ball will be Feb. 22

The Junior Board of Rock Island is gearing up for its 81st annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball, which is slated for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
This year's theme is “Havana Hideaway.” The annual charity ball is the premier fundraising event for the Junior Board, which works to serve children in the Quad-Cities. Money raised at the ball will fund Junior Board's Project Nest and other child-related programs.
Tickets to the black-tie celebration are $95 per person (plus a $3 per ticket fee to pay via PayPal) if purchased before Feb. 5. Tickets are $110 thereafter. They may be reserved by visiting jbri.org or calling Beth Behrends at 309-912-5966. For more information, visit the website.
The Junior Board has announced the co-chairwomen, attendants, pages, crown bearers and master of ceremonies for the ball. They are:
CO-CHAIRS
• Donna Lough, of Coal Valley, has served on the Junior Board's executive board and several other positions. She and her husband, Jason, have three children.
• Mary Essman, of Rock Island, has served on the executive board and several other positions. She and her husband, Barrett, have two children.
ATTENDANTS
• Emma Marie Beierlein attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Greg and Chris Beierlein.
• Lauren Blair Belsey attends Riverside Brookfield High School in Riverside, Ill. Her parents are Kevin Belsey and Michelle Fink.
• Elyse Corinne O’Brien attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Patrick and Gretchen O’Brien.
• Hannah Claire Simmer attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Rod and Jill Simmer.
• Jennifer Lynn Stickell attends Moline High School. Her parents are Jason and Kimberly Stickell.
• Caroline Coin Voss attends Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Her parents are Eric and Gena Voss.
• Madison Marie Wenthe attends Moline High School. Her parents are Nick and Kelley Wenthe.
PAGES
• Brody James Doonan attends Sherrard High School. His parents are James and Kristen Doonan.
• Kyle Joseph Gant attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Bryon and Gail Gant.
• Sam Michael Hass attends Jupiter Christian School in Jupiter, Fla. His parents are Michael and Laura Hass.
• Dylan James Hillbloom attends Moline High School. His parents are Daniel and Chrissy Hillbloom.
• Dayne Patrick Hodge attends Assumption High School. His parents are Gary and Lara Hodge.
• Jonathan Christian Knuth attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Ronald and Jennifer Knuth.
• Mason Bryce Love attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Andy and Brandi Love.
• Zachary Robert Otten-Thoms attends Alleman High School. His parents are Jordan Thoms and Bridget Otten.
• Caleb John Sharer attends Alleman High School. His parents are Matt and Jennie Sharer.
• Tommy Daniel Smith attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Tom and Kim Smith.
• Thomas John Welch attends Moline High School. His parents are Mike and Meghan Welch.
CROWN BEARERS
• Brelyn Jackson is a third-grader at Bicentennial Elementary School in Coal Valley. Her parents are Ben and Kelly Jackson.
• Logan Bain is a third-grader at Seton Catholic School in Moline. His parents are Adam and Katie Bain.
MASTER OF CEREMONIES
• Kai Swanson and his wife, Jenni, live in Rock Island. He is the special assistant to Augustana College’s President Steven Bahls. He has been with Augustana College for 33 years.