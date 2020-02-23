Engineer: 'Millions of dollars and lives depend on us doing our jobs right'

Anthony Heddlesten will never forget that night.

It was June 2008, and days of unprecedented, torrential rain had flooded most of eastern Iowa. As an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps, he had been dispatched to help communities secure their levees.

As he and other flood-fighters sat down to dinner in Ottumwa, they got a call that the Skunk River in Oskaloosa — about 25 miles to the northwest — was rising much faster than expected, and they needed to get there right away.

Heddlesten and others piled into their vehicle and tore down the road.

"We got there, and the water was inches from the top of the levee," Heddlesten said of the scene when he arrived. "You could see it coming up."

The levee protected the town's water treatment plant that provided drinking water for more than 12,000 residents. Sandbagging was needed immediately if they were to stop an overflow. It was time to sound an alarm.

"They blew the sirens; Musco Lighting showed up; truck drivers came in with sand; and the whole town showed up," Heddlesten said.